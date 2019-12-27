ICSCV holds blood drive

The Islamic Center of Santa Clarita Valley is scheduled to hold a blood drive on Jan. 2 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the center.

The center is working with the American Red Cross in an effort to collect blood and platelet donations.

“Usually this time of the year there is a shortage,” said Abdo Jaber from the Islamic Center. “(There’s a) critical need for blood.”

Those who would like to donate can do so by signing up at www.redcross.org and selecting the center’s location. Those who donate will receive a long-sleeved American Red Cross T-shirt while supplies last.

For more information on how to donate, contact the center at 661-998-3439 or email [email protected].

The Islamic Center of Santa Clarita Valley is located at 28877 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita.