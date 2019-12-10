Jaden Penberthy hits seven 3’s in Hart boys hoops’ loss to Heritage Christian

Hart boys basketball team fell to Heritage Christian 107-81 at The Warrior Classic hosted by Bishop Alemany and Heritage Christian at Heritage Christian on Tuesday.

“We lost, but it wasn’t for lack of effort,” said Hart head coach Tom Kelly. “Our kids played their butts off, they just have more firepower than we do. In high school basketball, if you score 81 points most of the time you’re going to win a lot of games. We played hard, they are just good.”

A day after going toe-to-toe with Calabasas and falling by four points, the Indians (4-6 overall) didn’t seem to show signs of fatigue as they kept up with the Warriors explosive lineup through the first quarter of play.

By moving the ball, continuously attacking and hitting their shots the Indians found themselves trailing 26-25 after one quarter of play.

Hart sophomore Jaden Penberthy had himself a night scoring 21 points to lead the team in scoring with seven 3-pointers.

“It was awesome to see him shoot the ball well because he’s been struggling in the last few games,” Kelley said of Jaden’s play. “He shot well tonight and finished with 21 points.”

Defensively, the Indians had a tough time matching up with the Warriors because of their size, length and talent as they ballooned the one-point lead to 17 at the half, up 57-40.

After three, they still held the same 17-point advantage heading into the final quarter of play, leading 80-63.

“It was just hard to guard them individually,” Kelley said. “They attack and then they pass the ball well, and they make you chase them, closeout on them. When they shoot it, they have a big 6-foot-9 sophomore that had 30 points on us tonight.”

Closing in on the Warriors (8-1) lead early in the fourth quarter, the Indians cut the lead to 10 points, but just couldn’t get enough stops to pull even and overcome the home team’s lead.

“We played decent defense, it’s just that good offense is always going to beat good defense,” Kelly said. “Obviously, you don’t want to lose by 26 to anybody, but I’m not going to fault our effort. Our kids played hard.”

Ty Penberthy, Dillon Barrientos and Brady Dunlap each finished with 13 points and Isaac Deedon scored 10 points for the Indians.

“We are not ducking anybody, we are trying to play the best to get better and we are hoping that pays off for us in January and February,” Kelly said of the Indians start to the season. “We are playing hard, we are competing and we have great kids. We just have to turn the corner.”

The Indians play Marshall High School of Los Angeles at 3:30 p.m. at The Warrior Classic at Heritage Christian tomorrow.