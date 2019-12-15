Mary Duggan | Paying it Forward

Last Saturday my husband and I with a friend went to Marston’s for brunch. There was a family at the next table and the gentleman helped me sit at the table.

When our bill was given to my husband he saw the total and felt it was wrong, and talked to the waitress, who told him that the gentleman at the next table had paid $25 toward our bill and had requested that we shouldn’t be told, but the waitress had no option.

We are making a donation to FYI, fostering youth independence.org, and hope that the gentleman or his family see this letter and it is our way of saying “Thank you.”

Mary Duggan, Valencia