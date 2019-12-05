Pocock Brewing Company Beer Fest set to benefit Castaic, Santa Clarita education foundations

Pocock Brewing Company is readying for its fourth annual Beer Fest this Saturday, with the proceeds set to benefit both the Castaic Education Foundation and the Santa Clarita Valley Education Foundation.

With the purchase of a ticket, those in attendance will have their choice of over 20 different beer, wine and kombucha vendors to sample, and all for a good cause, according to Pocock co-owner Todd Tisdell.

“We are completely aware of how funding has been cut for the schools over years and years and years and the education foundations do what they can to bring some of the programs back that have been cut or reduced,” said Tisdell, noting that he had kids go through both the Castaic Union School District and the William S. Hart Union High School District. “So, this is our fourth time doing it, and we’ve always made donations to the foundations.”

The event, Tisdell said, has raised over $20,000 for the foundations over the years, which can then turn around and purchase things students need, such as Chromebooks and bookbags for the kids, in addition to other educational materials.

“The proceeds from this event that come to the Castaic Education Foundation go directly back into the classrooms in the form of grants that we give to our educators every year,” said Julia Phippen, chair for the foundation and supervisor of business services for the district. “The teachers and other educators write grants for some incredible, innovative classroom ideas.”

The event is also set to feature food trucks that attendees will be allowed to peruse and purchase outside of their cost of admission. Live performances by Splash Mob and Monkey Bump are also scheduled during the day.

The event is set to take place from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday, with doors opening for VIP admission at noon.

For more information about the event, or on how to buy tickets, visit http://bit.ly/2019PocockBeerFest