Winter Magic comes back to Castaic Lake

Santa Claus and 20 tons of snow will be at the 26th annual Winter Magic Festival at Castaic Lake hosted by the Los Angeles County Department of Parks and Recreations along with the Friends of Castaic Lake on Saturday.

Children will have the opportunity to visit Santa and play in the snow. An area will be reserved for sledding, so children are encouraged to being a sled.

“This is a way for people to launch the holidays,” said Clay Friedman, Friends of Castaic Lake president.

The festival is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. at the paradise cove at the lower lagoon area of the lake.

Free hot dogs will be offered for children and food trucks will be on location for food to purchase.

Raffle tickets will be available to purchase, or attendees have the option to donate an unwrapped toy valued at $10 for 10 tickets, or a canned food item for one ticket. Donated toys will go to the Toys-for-Tots program and food will be donated to the Santa Clarita Valley Food Pantry.

A boat parade will begin at 5 p.m., when families can enjoy holiday-decorated boat floats.

“I know it might be a pain for people to take their boats out after they put it away for the winter, but we see some incredible boats come out,” said Friedman.

Those who register their boat in the parade have a chance to win a cash prize. Judges will decide on first-, second- and third-best decorated boats.

The $11 vehicle entrance fee to the lake is required before 4 p.m. and is free after.

To enter a boat float into the parade, register at https://www.jotform.com/friendsofcastaiclake/lighted-boat-entry-registration-

For more information call 661-257-4050 or visit www.castaiclake.com.

