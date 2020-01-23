CHP investigating fatal crash on Highway 14

CHP officers are investigating a fatal crash that took place early Thursday on the southbound lanes of Highway 14, north of Sierra Highway.

A driver, a 19-year-old from Santa Ana, was killed when his car crashed into a red Volvo big rig parked on the right shoulder of the southbound lanes of the truck ramp.

” At approximately (1:04 a.m.), a white Honda Civic was traveling southbound on (Highway 14). approaching Sierra Highway at a high rate of speed,” according to a preliminary report by Officer Alcantar of the CHP-Newhall area Office. ” The driver of the white Honda … collided into the rear of the Volvo’s trailer.”

The driver of the Honda was declared deceased at the scene of the crash, according to CHP officers.

“Excessive speed, alcohol and drugs may be a contributing factor for the cause of this collision,” according to the preliminary report.

This incident resulted in the closure of one of two southbound truck route lanes for approximately four hours, according to officers.

The roadway was re-opened at approximately 5:54 a.m..

This collision is under investigation by the California Highway Patrol’s (CHP) Newhall Area Office. CHP officers are asking any witnesses to contact the CHP’s Newhall office at (661) 294-5540.