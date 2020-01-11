Community presentation for those affected by the Saugus Shooting

On Jan. 18, the Trauma Resource Institute will be asking community members who were affected by the Saugus High School shooting, “When did you realize you survived”?

At the Child & Family Center, TRI will be hosting a free presentation from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., teaching their Community Resiliency Model, an intervention method to help those affected by extremely stressful and traumatic events.

“We are not just talking about it, we are learning,” said Jan Click, CRM master trainer and licensed therapist in Santa Clarita. “The power of CRM takes neuroscience and looks at how trauma affects the mind and body, and distills it into a language that anyone can learn.”

Click has taught this model to people of all ages, including a 2- and 85-year-old, Click says.

CRM training has been done in more than 22 states and has been taught to survivors of other shootings such as the Orlando nightclub, San Bernardino and Borderline shootings.

It is free to the community, but seating is limited so registration is available online.

“This event is for the community and is independent from the school itself,” said Jim Loken, TRI board member and long-time Santa Clarita resident. “They want to bring people back to the present and help them understand that they are safe.”

TRI is a nonprofit based in Claremont that works worldwide to bring this therapy model to others facing the aftermath of tragedy.

“We want to help people learn how to understand their trauma,” said Click. “This presentation will discuss the unique consequences of a mass shooting.”

Learning how to track their nervous system and overcoming their triggers will also be discussed at the meeting.

“The program wants to help people cope with what happened, because it largely impacted the community,” said Click. “People need to feel a sense of safety again.”



The Child & Family Center is located at 21545 Centre Pointe Parkway, Santa Clarita. To attend the presentation, visit https://bit.ly/2QFpR1Q, to register.