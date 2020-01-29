Honoring the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Several Santa Clarita residents — Terry Collier, right; her sons, Justin, 16, second from left, and Jonathan, 13, second from right; and 83-year-old Ella, Collier’s mother, seated at center — take part in a Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. celebration freedom march in Oxnard. During the Jan. 20 event, the group held signs in remembrance and tribute to King’s legacy in uplifting civil rights. Collier said the signs — focusing on voting rights, education and gun control, among other topics — also served to “encourage and remind others to take action and make a difference in improving our great nation.” Others taking part in the march included Collier’s sister Angela, left; Anthony, in gray jacket; and Mariah, behind Ella.

