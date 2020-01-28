Local roundup: SCCS girls soccer wins; Trinity girls hoops extends win streak

The Santa Clarita Christian School girls soccer team beat Trinity Classical Academy 4-0 on Tuesday.

Sydney Boswell scored three goals and assisted on one and Briley Phelps scored one goal and assisted on another.

Girls hoops

Trinity 58, Palmdale Aerospace 23

Katie Brown led the Knights and had a double-double with 24 points, 12 rebounds and three blocks.

Riley Spector scored 16 points and had four steals and Trinity Towns finished with 10 points, six rebounds and five steals.

Tori Fay scored three points and pulled down 10 rebounds.

The Knights extend their win streak to 13 games and are 14-8 overall and 10-0 in Heritage League play.