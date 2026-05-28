West Ranch, Castaic top Foothill League baseball honors  

After the Castaic Coyotes and West Ranch Wildcats secured a share of the Foothill League regular season title, both programs also topped the all-league selection list with player and pitcher of the year honors.

Co-Player of the Year: Connor Clayton, senior, West Ranch.

West Ranch’s Connor Clayton is this year’s co-player of the year after leading the Wildcats to a share of the Foothill League championship with a 9-3 record.

Clayon ended the 2026 season with West Ranch having led the Wildcats in runs scored, most hits, and a .392 batting average across 24 games, according to MaxPreps.

Clayton is committed to continuing his academic and athletic career at California State University, Northridge.

West Ranch’s Connor Clayton (9) throws a pitch during Friday’s game against Canyon at Canyon High School on March 27, 2026. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

Co-Player of the Year: Andrew Bond, senior, Castaic.

Castaic’s Andrew Bond is the Foothill League’s co-player of the year after leading the Coyotes to the program’s first-ever Foothill League title.

Bond, who ended the season with a 3.55 earned run average, struck out 57 across 51.1 innings pitched, according to MaxPreps.

The senior right-hander ends his time with Castaic High School being a part of the school’s first- ever Foothill League title, in any sport.

Castaic pitcher Andrew Bond (1) throws a pitch during Wednesday’s game against Saugus at Saugus High School on March 11, 2026. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

Pitcher of the Year: Orlando Gutierrez, senior, West Ranch.

This year’s pitcher of the year honor was awarded to senior right-hander Orlando Gutierrez, who led the Wildcats in earned run average with a 3.02, according to MaxPreps

Gutierrez ends his time with West Ranch High School as a back-to-back league champion and struck out 46 over 53.1 innings pitched over the course of the 2026 season.

West Ranch pitcher Orlando Gutierrez (13) throws a pitch during Wednesday’s game against Hart at Hart High School on April 29, 2026. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

First Team:

Orion Gonzalez, sophomore, Castaic.

Charlie Butts, senior, Golden Valley.

Hayden Rhodes, senior, Hart.

Abraham Ramirez, junior, Saugus.

Matt Long, senior, Saugus.

Justin Gaisford, senior, Valencia.

Steven Genovese, sophomore, Valencia.

Tyler Wertz, senior, Valencia.

Ty Diaz, senior, West Ranch.

Caydin Wilson, West Ranch.

Second Team:

Ryder Brown, junior, Canyon.

Oliver Price, junior, Castaic.

Michael Fava, senior, Castaic.

Anthony Cavarretta, senior, Hart.

Matix Frithsmith, junior, Hart.

Joey Nuttall, senior, Saugus.

Matt Carta, senior, Saugus.

Cole DeYoung, junior, Valencia.

Blake Johnson, junior, West Ranch.

Omar Gutierrez, senior, West Ranch.

Honorable Mention:

Brody Bayliss, senior, Canyon.

Nathan Dudra, junior, Castaic.

Tyler Do, junior, Golden Valley.

Devin Thompson, senior, Hart.

Gavin Diaz, junior, Saugus.

Zack Davis, senior, Valencia.