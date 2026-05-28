West Ranch, Castaic top Foothill League baseball honors  

After the Castaic Coyotes and West Ranch Wildcats secured a share of the Foothill League regular season title, both programs also topped the all-league selection list with player and pitcher of the year honors.
Co-Player of the Year: Connor Clayton, senior, West Ranch.
West Ranch’s Connor Clayton is this year’s co-player of the year after leading the Wildcats to a share of the Foothill League championship with a 9-3 record.
Clayon ended the 2026 season with West Ranch having led the Wildcats in runs scored, most hits, and a .392 batting average across 24 games, according to MaxPreps.
Clayton is committed to continuing his academic and athletic career at California State University, Northridge.
Co-Player of the Year: Andrew Bond, senior, Castaic.
Castaic’s Andrew Bond is the Foothill League’s co-player of the year after leading the Coyotes to the program’s first-ever Foothill League title.
Bond, who ended the season with a 3.55 earned run average, struck out 57 across 51.1 innings pitched, according to MaxPreps.
The senior right-hander ends his time with Castaic High School being a part of the school’s first- ever Foothill League title, in any sport.
Pitcher of the Year: Orlando Gutierrez, senior, West Ranch.
This year’s pitcher of the year honor was awarded to senior right-hander Orlando Gutierrez, who led the Wildcats in earned run average with a 3.02, according to MaxPreps
Gutierrez ends his time with West Ranch High School as a back-to-back league champion and struck out 46 over 53.1 innings pitched over the course of the 2026 season.
First Team:
- Orion Gonzalez, sophomore, Castaic.
- Charlie Butts, senior, Golden Valley.
- Hayden Rhodes, senior, Hart.
- Abraham Ramirez, junior, Saugus.
- Matt Long, senior, Saugus.
- Justin Gaisford, senior, Valencia.
- Steven Genovese, sophomore, Valencia.
- Tyler Wertz, senior, Valencia.
- Ty Diaz, senior, West Ranch.
- Caydin Wilson, West Ranch.
Second Team:
- Ryder Brown, junior, Canyon.
- Oliver Price, junior, Castaic.
- Michael Fava, senior, Castaic.
- Anthony Cavarretta, senior, Hart.
- Matix Frithsmith, junior, Hart.
- Joey Nuttall, senior, Saugus.
- Matt Carta, senior, Saugus.
- Cole DeYoung, junior, Valencia.
- Blake Johnson, junior, West Ranch.
- Omar Gutierrez, senior, West Ranch.
Honorable Mention:
- Brody Bayliss, senior, Canyon.
- Nathan Dudra, junior, Castaic.
- Tyler Do, junior, Golden Valley.
- Devin Thompson, senior, Hart.
- Gavin Diaz, junior, Saugus.
- Zack Davis, senior, Valencia.
- Josh Price, junior, West Ranch.