One airlifted from Placerita Jr. High field

A male patient with their parent were airlifted by helicopter from one of the fields at Placerita Junior High School on Thursday, according to Fire Department officials.

The call, according to Fire Department spokesman Franklin Lopez, was received at 2:18 p.m. and involved a medical request.

“We’re waiting for the airlift, which is en route,” Lopez said at 2:40 p.m. “One patient and one parent are being transported.”

Lopez added that it appeared to be a male student that was being transported by helicopter.

A tweet from the Los Angeles County Fire Department public information officer at 2:44 p.m. stated paramedics would be on-board as the patient is “critically ill.”

A specific reason for the airlift was not immediately available, according to Lopez.