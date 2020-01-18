Motorcycle crash in Gorman prompts airlift

One person was airlifted after a reported motorcycle crash on Peace Valley Road in Gorman Saturday afternoon, Los Angeles County Fire officials reported.

“We are out there right now,” according to Fire Dispatch Supervisor Melanie Flores. “One person was airlifted. We were the ones who ended up transporting.”

According to Fire Capt. Ron Haralson, the individual was transported because they were in a remote area, with no nearby hospitals.

The nature of their injuries are unknown at this time, but the individual did complain of head and neck pain, Haralson adds.

The crash occurred outside of the Los Angeles County in Ventura County, according to Supervisor Bernard Peters.

Fire initially received the call at 11:01 a.m., Flores says.

“Ventura County started a helicopter, but we canceled it,” said Flores. “Our helicopter handled it.”