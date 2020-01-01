Oil painting demonstration to feature Annie Hoffman

Annie Hoffman will demonstrate oil painting at the Monday, Jan. 20, meeting of the Santa Clarita Artists Association. This event is free, open to the public and begins at 6:30 p.m. at Barnes & Noble, 23630 Valencia Blvd.

“I will cover color saturation, broken color, limited palette, atmosphere and space,” said Hoffman. My work is recognized for its jewel-like colors and thick, bold, bravura-style brushwork.”

“Like the impressionists and expressionists who have influenced me, I use color, value and composition to explore mood and emotion in my landscapes and figures. The landscapes, frequently noted for their vibrant use of color, are mostly based on local California areas in and around the mountains and beaches, where I regularly paint ‘en plein air.’ I allow these sketches to stand alone or use them with photo resources for larger studio work.”



“I paint from models whenever possible, in order to better depict flesh and blood in my studio paintings. Painting portraits, especially children, is dear to my heart.”

Guests are encouraged to arrive early — standing room only by 6:30 pm. For more information on the art club, see: www.SantaClaritaArtists.org. More information on Annie Hoffman: www.anniehoffmanart.com.