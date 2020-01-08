Reader poem: ‘Peace in the New Year’

By Richard Myers

Valencia resident



This new year may bring World Peace

At least that’s what I think

If the leaders of all countries

Would take the time to have a drink.

Some bourbon could work wonders

And it wouldn’t be a sin

If they would sit and have a cocktail

Perhaps a little gin.

Vodka and fine whiskies

Served with mix or simply neat

Might loosen stubborn feelings

And bring reason to the street.

Some spirits for the spirit

To make us less uptight

Perhaps a bit more friendly

Less apt to pick a fight.

Yes, alcohol may be the answer

To put the fighting in decline

And best of all, of course would be

To take a little wine.

If they would follow the example

Of all my happy friends

Tomorrow’s headlines just might be:

THE FIGHTING FINALLY ENDS.

