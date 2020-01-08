Reader poem: ‘Peace in the New Year’

By Richard Myers
Valencia resident
This new year may bring World Peace
At least that’s what I think
If the leaders of all countries
Would take the time to have a drink.
Some bourbon could work wonders
And it wouldn’t be a sin
If they would sit and have a cocktail
Perhaps a little gin.
Vodka and fine whiskies
Served with mix or simply neat
Might loosen stubborn feelings
And bring reason to the street.
Some spirits for the spirit
To make us less uptight
Perhaps a bit more friendly
Less apt to pick a fight.
Yes, alcohol may be the answer
To put the fighting in decline
And best of all, of course would be
To take a little wine.
If they would follow the example
Of all my happy friends
Tomorrow’s headlines just might be:
THE FIGHTING FINALLY ENDS.
