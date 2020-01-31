SCAA to host solo and group art shows

Starting Feb. 20, the Santa Clarita Artists Association is set to host free solo and group shows in Newhall for local artists, which the public can view for weeks at a time.

Richard Omura will be the first artist featured with his show “Phantasmagoria,” which includes a variety of mixed mediums. His show will run from Feb. 20 to March 3.

“I’m a photographer, but I also do mixed media into my own frames,” said Omura.

Omura has lived in California for the past 30 years, and has explored photography, music, writing, acting and more.

“Photography and mixed media are (Omura’s) main avenue of expression in the visual arts,” the SCAA press release says.

At the SCAA 30th Art Classic, Omura was a first-prize winner in the Mixed Media category and his art is displayed behind the front desk of the Hyatt Regency Valencia, Omura says.

“The solo shows are for one artist and the group shows are for two to four artists,” said Omura. “It is free of charge.”

All the art presented will be available for sale.

An opening reception is scheduled on Saturday, Feb. 22, where the public can celebrate the gallery’s opening with music and refreshments.

The gallery is scheduled to be open from noon to 8 p.m. for the public’s viewing. It is open seven days a week.

“I’ll have my original books and music available at the show as well,” Omura adds.

SCAA’s mission is to promote art in the Santa Clarita Valley by “making visual art visible,” the SCAA website says.

“Our emphasis is to be a support group devoted to the enrichment of each member’s experience through the visual arts,” the website adds.

To have an art show of your own, visit santaclaritaartists.org for more information. Visit the gallery at 22508 6th St., Newhall, or call 661-244-7689 for additional information.