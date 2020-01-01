Tickets on sale for Economic Outlook Forecast

By Holly Schroeder, President and CEO of the SCV Economic Development Corp.

Want to learn more about the local economy and how geopolitical trends and international issues could impact your business? Please join the Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation for the 2020 Economic Outlook Forecast to be held on Thursday, March 12 at the Hyatt Regency in Valencia.

In celebration of SCVEDC’s 10th anniversary, this year’s event will be better than ever! As always, the Economic Outlook will include an in-depth look into our national and local economies, as well as discuss global trends. Economist Mark Schniepp of California Economic Forecast will provide a detailed economic forecast at the local, state and national levels. Every attendee will receive a digital copy of the Economic Outlook Book with over 100 pages of the latest research on demographics, employment, residential and commercial real estate, new development, quality of life and more.

We are also excited to announce that nationally renowned speaker Peter Zeihan will be joining the presenter lineup. Zeihan is a geopolitical strategist who combines an expert understanding of demography, economics, energy, politics, technology, and security to help businesses best prepare for an uncertain future. Known for being entertaining and thoroughly engaging, Zeihan brings fresh perspective to rapidly evolving global issues.

Sponsorships are available now. Outlook sponsors receive reserved seating at tables, ad space in our Economic Outlook Book, recognition across our social media channels, and event recognition. Contact us to learn more or visit www.scvedc.org/outlook.

Last year, tickets sold out six weeks in advance. We fully anticipate that this event will sell out again so do not delay in purchasing your tickets! For more information or to register visit www.scvedc.org/outlook.

Event Details

Date: March 12

Registration: 1:30 p.m.

Conference: 2-5 p.m.

Cocktail reception to follow

The Santa Clarita Valley Economic Development Corporation (SCVEDC) is a unique private / public partnership representing the united effort of regional industry and government leaders. The SCVEDC utilizes an integrated approach to attracting, retaining and expanding a diversity of businesses in the Santa Clarita Valley, especially those in key industry clusters, by offering competitive business services and other resources. ν

