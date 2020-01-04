Tower of Power returns to Santa Clarita

Tower of Power has an infectious sound that’s been captivating fans for years.

“No matter who you are, where you live or your taste in music, Tower Of Power will find you. And once that happens, it’s all over,” according to the Canyon Santa Clarita website. “Tower Of Power is one of those rare bands who can claim to be the real deal, 100 proof, aged-to-perfection.”

The band lays claim to being “the most dynamic and distinctive band of survivors in Soul Music,” according to Tower’s website, “roaring into its unprecedented 50th anniversary with a dynamic album of all new material.”

The band is touring to promote “Soul Side of Town,” a 14-song album that the band calls “filler-free.”

To enjoy the band that’s been playing music for more than 50 years since its start in August 1968, Tower of Power is a can’t-miss show for fans of rhythm and blues in the Santa Clarita Valley. Check out what Canyon Santa Clarita’s site describes as a “horn-driven, in-your-face sound when the band comes to town Jan. 19.

Find the Canyon Santa Clarita on the ground floor of the Westfield Valencia Town Center. Get tickets at the box office 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday – Saturday, by phone at (888) 645-5006, or via TicketMaster.com. For more info, visit WheremusicmeetstheSoul.com.

