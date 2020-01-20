Valencia, SCCS boys hoops take home wins

The Valencia boys basketball team defeated Verdugo Hills High School 101-56 at the MLK Day Shootout at Taft High School on Monday.

Senior Jake Hlywiak poured in a team-high 20 points (five threes) and had four assists.

Noah Veluzat finished with 14 points, six rebounds and five assists, while Grant Kim had 12 points, seven rebounds and four steals.

JR Camacho was four rebounds away from a double-double with 10 points and six rebounds.

The Vikings improve to 18-4 overall on the season and host Canyon at 6:30 p.m. in Foothill League play later today.

SCCS boys hoops

SCCS 76, Grant 59

Caden Starr and Kaleb Lowery each recorded a double-double with 20 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and four steals and 16 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and four blocks, respectively on Monday.

Ty Harper finished with 20 points, six assists and two steals and Josh O’Garro had 10 points, five rebounds and four steals.

Kyjuan Cannady chipped in with five points and two assists.

SCCS 61, Providence 55

Kaleb Lowery had 16 points, seven rebounds, two assists and three blocks and Ty Harper had 22 points, four rebounds, three assists and three steals on Saturday.

Josh O’Garro finished with 10 points, two rebounds, and three blocks, while Kyjuan Cannady chipped in with seven points, seven rebounds, five assists and four blocks.

Caden Starr has four points, six rebounds, six assists and three blocks.