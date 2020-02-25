All-Foothill League basketball selections announced

With the conclusion of the Foothill League’s participation in the postseason, the league has released the All-Foothill league list for the 2019-20 season. The teams are as follows:

Boys basketball

First Team

Dillon Barrientos – Junior, Hart

Ty Penberthy – Senior, Hart

Adrian McIntyre – Senior, Saugus

Nathan Perez – Sophomore, Saugus

Jake Hlywiak – Senior, Valencia

Jonah El-Farra – Senior, West Ranch

Second Team

Anthony Gallo – Senior, Canyon

Brady Dunlap – Freshman, Hart

Junior Camacho – Senior, Valencia

Kevin Konrad – Senior, Valencia

Max Morales – Senior, West Ranch

Clyde Seo – Senior, West Ranch

Honorable Mentions

Matt Heyne – Sophomore, Canyon

Benicio Preciado – Senior, Golden Valley

Isaac Deedon – Junior, Hart

Davis White – Sophomore, Saugus

Grant Kim – Senior, Valencia

Andrew Meadow – Freshman, West Ranch

Girls basketball

First Team

Chidinma Okafor – Senior, Canyon

Evelin Herrera – Senior, Hart

Monique Febles – Senior, Saugus

Riley Phipps – Junior, Saugus

Mailey Ballard – Junior, Valencia

Skylar Ingram – Senior, Valencia

Second Team

Lucy Collins – Senior, Canyon

Imani McGee – Junior, Golden Valley

Emma Allen – Senior, Hart

Eden Mackenzie – Junior, Saugus

Lorita Salloom – Junior, Saugus

Marissa Howell – Junior, Valencia

Honorable Mention

Jwamee Advincula – Senior, Canyon

Milan Wright – Freshman, Golden Valley

Leila Uribe – Senior, Hart

Madison Seyforth – Senior, Saugus

Camile Pagkalinawan – Senior, Valencia

Alissa Saridian – Freshman, West Ranch