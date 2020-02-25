All-Foothill League basketball selections announced

With the conclusion of the Foothill League’s participation in the postseason, the league has released the All-Foothill league list for the 2019-20 season. The teams are as follows:
Boys basketball
First Team
Dillon Barrientos – Junior, Hart
Ty Penberthy – Senior, Hart
Adrian McIntyre – Senior, Saugus
Nathan Perez – Sophomore, Saugus
Jake Hlywiak – Senior, Valencia
Jonah El-Farra – Senior, West Ranch
Second Team
Anthony Gallo – Senior, Canyon
Brady Dunlap – Freshman, Hart
Junior Camacho – Senior, Valencia
Kevin Konrad – Senior, Valencia
Max Morales – Senior, West Ranch
Clyde Seo – Senior, West Ranch
Honorable Mentions
Matt Heyne – Sophomore, Canyon
Benicio Preciado – Senior, Golden Valley
Isaac Deedon – Junior, Hart
Davis White – Sophomore, Saugus
Grant Kim – Senior, Valencia
Andrew Meadow – Freshman, West Ranch
Girls basketball
First Team
Chidinma Okafor – Senior, Canyon
Evelin Herrera – Senior, Hart
Monique Febles – Senior, Saugus
Riley Phipps – Junior, Saugus
Mailey Ballard – Junior, Valencia
Skylar Ingram – Senior, Valencia
Second Team
Lucy Collins – Senior, Canyon
Imani McGee – Junior, Golden Valley
Emma Allen – Senior, Hart
Eden Mackenzie – Junior, Saugus
Lorita Salloom – Junior, Saugus
Marissa Howell – Junior, Valencia
Honorable Mention
Jwamee Advincula – Senior, Canyon
Milan Wright – Freshman, Golden Valley
Leila Uribe – Senior, Hart
Madison Seyforth – Senior, Saugus
Camile Pagkalinawan – Senior, Valencia
Alissa Saridian – Freshman, West Ranch
