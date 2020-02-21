Ash Wednesday services in SCV

The Day of Ashes, or more commonly known as Ash Wednesday, is a holy day in the Christian faith where repent of sins and self reflection is practiced through prayer services and the placing of ashes in the form of a cross on the forehead.

Ash Wednesday also marks the beginning of Lent, which is observed the six weeks leading up to Easter Sunday, where fasts are commonly practiced along with self-reflection and prayer services.

Local Santa Clarita Churches will be holding special services on Feb. 26 to observe Ash Wednesday.

First Presbyterian Church of Newhall

A youth-led service will be held at the First Presbyterian Church of Newhall beginning at 7 p.m.

For more information, contact the church at 661-259-0555.

First Presbyterian Church of Newhall is located at 24317 Newhall Ave, Newhall.

Newhall Church of the Nazarene

The Newhall Church of the Nazarene will be having an Ash Wednesday celebration beginning with appetizers at 5:30 p.m. A service to “kick off the Lent Season that the Church spends focused on Jesus and the path to His cross and Resurrection,” will be held at 6 p.m., said on the church’s Facebook page, and pizza will be served to children after the service.

For more information, contact the church at 661-259-5272.

Newhall Church of the Nazarene is located at 23857 The Old Road, Santa Clarita.

NorthPark Community Church

The community is welcome to attend an Ash Wednesday service at NorthPark Community Church beginning at 7 p.m.

Church officials say the service is meant to “prepare our hearts to celebrate the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.”

Childcare will be available during the service for children ages five and younger.

For more information, visit the church website at www.northpark.com or call 661-296-6784

NorthPark Community Church is located at 23890 Copper Hill Drive #421 Valencia.

Our Lady of Perpetual Help

Our Lady of Perpetual Help is having morning and afternoon services on Ash Wednesday beginning at 5:30 a.m. with a Spanish service. The services continue in English at 7 a.m., 8:15 a.m. and 10 a.m. and a bilingual service will be held at noon.

A “Liturgies of the World with the Blessings” and distribution of the ashes service will be held at 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. in both English and Spanish. Spanish only services will be at 5 p.m., 6 p.m., 6:45 p.m., 7:30 p.m. and 8:15 p.m.

English services will be held in the conference center at the church at 4:45 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 6:15 p.m., 7:00 p.m., 7:45 p.m., and 8:15 p.m.

For more information, contact the church by calling 661-259-2276.

Our Lady of Perpetual Help is located at 23233 Lyons Avenue, Newhall.

Santa Clarita United Methodist Church

An Ash Wednesday service will be held at the Santa Clarita United Methodist Church beginning at 7 p.m.

The service will be aimed at “preparing the hearts and minds for the Lenten season,” according to the church’s event calendar. The church welcomes everyone in the community to attend.

For more information, visit www.scumc.org contact the church at 661-297-3787.

Santa Clarita United Methodist Church is located at 26640 Bouquet Canyon Rd, Santa Clarita.

St. Clare of Assisi Roman Catholic Church

St. Clare of Assisi will be distributing ashes during their services which take place at 6:30 a.m. and 9 a.m. in English, and 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. in Spanish.

Ashes will be distributed in between the services.

For more information, contact the church at 661-252-3353.

St. Clare of Assisi Roman Catholic Church is located at 19606 Calla Way, Santa Clarita.

Valencia United Methodist Church

A children’s worship will be held at 5 p.m. and a worship for adults at 7 p.m. at the Valencia United Methodist Church.

Childcare will be available for children three years and younger during the 7 p.m. worship.

Church officials are encouraging everyone to attend the worships and “begin the season of Lent.”

For more information on the services, visit www.umcv.org or call 661-255-1301.

Valencia United Methodist Church is located at 25718 McBean Parkway, Valencia.