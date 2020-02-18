Boy Scout brings shade to the archery range

For his Eagle Scout project, Cole Martin, of Boy Scout Troop 583, decided to build a shade structure at the Santa Clarita Valley Archery Range.

The project, Martin said, will give him his Eagle Scout status, the highest rank a Boy Scout can earn.

“The reason I decided to build a shade cover is because archery has always been a huge thing in my family and is huge in my troop,” Martin said. “Ever since I heard of this place opening up, I thought since there’s no shade in the area, it would be a good idea.”

Martin said he began practicing archery with his father when he was 9 or 10, and gives his father credit for developing the skills.

“As parents, we’re extremely proud of what he’s done to get this far,” said James Martin, Cole’s father. “What he’s done will benefit him in the future.”

So when it came time for Martin to take on a project, he knew exactly what he was going to do.

“I had this whole design and blueprint done months and months ahead of time,” he said. “Once I had everything I needed, I went to my troop, told them about my project and they approved it.”

Once Martin received approval from his troop and the city of Santa Clarita, his next step was to gather wood, cement and some help from his troop.

Martin had the wood donated from BMC Lumber in Newhall, and the cement was donated from a local Lowe’s store.

Eight troop members, two city volunteers and Martin began building the structure on Jan. 10, then finished a week and a half later. It’s been a long journey for Martin, who entered into Cub Scouts in 2009.

“Throughout the journey of Boy Scouts, it’s been really fun,” Martin said. “I’ve learned a lot, got to meet cool people. It was overall a really cool outdoor experience and I got to do a lot of humanitarian-type work.

Martin said he’s waited to receive his Eagle Scout badge for a long time.

“Knowing I’m going to be an Eagle Scout pretty soon is so crazy,” said Martin. “Time really flies when you’re having fun.”