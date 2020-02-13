Jimmie Haralson | Remember the Civil Servants

Those who currently work as a federal employee or did so at one time know that it’s not solely the president who runs this country; rather, it’s the contributions of millions of individuals behind the scenes who implement federal policy and programs.

While the calendar reminds us of Lincoln’s and Washington’s birthdays, let’s not only reflect on the role of the most powerful person in the world, but also, more importantly, on the civil servants who help make this country the symbol of strength that it is today.

Jimmie Haralson

Saugus