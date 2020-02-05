Marsha McLean: The Vista Canyon project — expanding mobility options throughout Santa Clarita

We are fortunate to live in a city where providing alternative modes of transportation is a priority. Santa Clarita Transit offers local service that makes traveling through town accessible and convenient and also provides regular commuter routes to North Hollywood, Woodland Hills and Century City.

As an advocate for local transit services, I have worked closely with the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, my fellow council members and residents, to provide local transit service that has grown exponentially since the city began operating local bus service in 1991. What once was a fleet of 13 vehicles has now grown to more than 100 – and as our city grows and new areas are annexed, our service area expands accordingly.

A prime example of this is the new bus transfer station that is being built as part of the Vista Canyon development.

Just a few weeks ago, we officially broke ground at the future site of the bus transfer station, which will be the new Santa Clarita Transit hub on the east side of the valley. Similar to the McBean Regional Transit Center, this station will feature a commuter platform with seven bus bays, parking, restrooms, bicycle storage and accessory improvements to facilitate transit, in addition to enhancements that will accommodate the new Metrolink station.

Vista Canyon is the first community in our city that was designed to be “car optional.” In addition to the bus transfer station, the Metrolink commuter rail station will provide access to downtown Los Angeles in 60 stress-free minutes. The community will also afford residents extensive working, living and recreational opportunities within walking and biking distance.

Your city has long worked to provide efficient and convenient public transportation options for the residents of Santa Clarita. Last year I successfully advocated for the Metro board to approve approximately $12 million in transportation funding to make proposed capital projects outlined in the Antelope Valley Line Study, shovel ready.

As the Antelope Valley Line has the third-highest ridership in Metrolink’s five-county rail system, it is critical that investments are made to increase safety, accessibility and efficiency. With these improvements in the works as well as the new amenities at Vista Canyon, our residents will have even more ways to get around our city and the entire Southland region.

The new bus transfer station is just one of the many remarkable amenities that will tie into the larger Vista Canyon development that is currently under construction. Once complete, it will offer 1,100 dwelling units, 646,000 square feet of office space, 164 square feet of commercial/retail and a 200-room hotel.

Santa Clarita Transit looks forward to offering transportation services to this new station on the east side of our city. To find out more about current service offerings, including the Santa Clarita Transit App, new route schedules, trip planners and so much more, please visit SantaClaritaTransit.com.

Marsha McLean is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at [email protected]

