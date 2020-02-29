Motorcycle crash victim identified

Coroner’s officials identified the person killed in a motorcycle-vs.-vehicle collision in Saugus Friday evening.

Medical examiners identified the decedent as Jordan Vargas, 25, of Santa Clarita. His next of kin has been notified as of Saturday morning, according to the Coroner’s Office.

The collision happened at approximately 6:18 p.m. Friday night at the intersection of Copperhill Dr. and Tamarack Ln, near Saint Kateri Tekakwitha Catholic Church.

The victim was declared dead at the scene, according to Lt. Ethan Marquez of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

An investigation of the collision is ongoing, and no new information was made available as of Saturday afternoon, according to Lt. Richard Cartmill with the sheriff’s station.