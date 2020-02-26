Run to raise money for local boy with a muscle disorder

To raise money for a local boy suffering from Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy, the Santa Clarita Runners Club and the nonprofit Peyton’s Project have collaborated to host a “Leap-A-Thon” at College of the Canyons on Saturday at 2 p.m.

At the “Leap-A-Thon,” attendees are suggested to run, walk or use a power wheelchair a total of 29 laps, to coincide with the 29 days in February. Attendees are not expected to complete all the laps, and can go at their own pace.

The race will take place on the COC track from 2 to 5 p.m..

“The first time I met Peyton, I was captivated by his personality and spirit and knew we had to do something to help (so we) created the ‘Leap-A-Thon,’” said Melanie Cotterell, president of SCR. “The whole idea is to have fun, do the best you can and raise money for this amazing cause.”

DMD is a genetic disorder that weakens muscles to the point that, when patients reach their teens, they are operating in a wheelchair full-time, according to the Genetic and Rare Diseases Information Center website.

Peyton Marquez was first diagnosed eight years ago with DMD.

Since there is no cure for the disorder, Peyton’s Project is dedicated to raising money for research to find a cure and providing quality-of-life equipment to kids with DMD, the Peyton’s Project website says.

Organizers of the event suggest a donation of at least $29 and $2.90 for children under the age of five.

“We encourage families, co-workers, friends and students to form teams, participate and compete to raise money which will help find a cure,” said Ethan Marquez, vice president of Peyton’s Project. “Let’s see who can finish all 29 laps.”

Participants can pre-register at Peytons-Project.org