Saugus man to be arraigned on child sex charges

A Saugus man accused of continuous sexual abuse on a child and of committing lewd acts on a child is scheduled to be arraigned in court Friday.

Marino Daniele Giammarco, 29, who according to arresting deputies worked as a cook, is expected to appear in San Fernando Superior Court to be formally charged with two felony counts.

Deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station arrested Giammarco on the afternoon of April 13, 2019, on suspicion of carrying a concealed weapon.

After the case was presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, prosecutors decided to proceed with the sex charge allegations and not the weapons offense.

“He was charged with a misdemeanor count of having a concealed firearm on his person but that count was dismissed,” D.A. spokesman Ricardo Santiago said Thursday.

“Arraignment on the felony information is scheduled tomorrow,” he added.

Prosecutors claim that between Aug. 1, 2016 and April 8, 2019, Giammarco committed continuous sexual abuse on a child under the age of 14 and that he engaged in more than three “lewd an lascivious acts” on that child.

Prosecutors noted in the information filed, that the charge is a serious felony and a violent felony, citing specific sections of the the state’s penal code.

They also allege that on or about April 9, 2019, Giammarco committed a lewd act on the same child.

About 16 hours after his arrest on April 13, 2019, he posted bail which was set at $460,000, and was released from custody.

