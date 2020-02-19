Sierra Hillbillies to host Mad Hatters dance

News Release

Oh, yes: The Sierra Hillbillies invite you to put on your dancin’ shoes and your most spectacular hat for their March 1 celebration and dance with caller Michael Kellogg and round dance cuer David Moorhouse.

The Mad Hatters dance fun begins at 2 p.m. at the Valencia United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 25718 McBean Parkway, in Santa Clarita. Casual dress is always welcome — if it includes a fun hat, even better. Dancer donation is $10.

The Sierra Hillbillies sponsor two sessions a year for American folkdance through the Santa Clarita Parks and Recreation program. The 12-week Beginning Level II class starts March 17. For information, call 661-254-4272, visit www.sierrahillbillies.org, or find them on Facebook.