Wilk celebrates Mellady Direct Marketing as ‘Small Business of the Month’

What started as a side-gig in a local garage and has grown into a nationwide operation in a Valencia-based building, Mellady Direct Marketing celebrated its success on Friday as state Sen. Scott Wilk’s “Small Business of the Month.”

“This means so much — I’m honored,” said Jill Mellady, who co-owns the printing and mailing company with her husband, Jim, at an event to celebrate the recognition at its headquarters on Avenue Stanford.

Every month, Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, selects a local business that is in good standing and contributes to the community.

“Jill’s commitment to the community is evidenced by her many humanitarian recognitions and awards,” said Wilk. “Small businesses such as Mellady Direct Marketing are the backbone of California’s economy. With heart, dedication and a lot of hard work, Jim and Jill took this business from a small hobby in the garage to what we see here today.”

The business started casually inside their home in 1986, said the Mellady’s daughter Stephanie, who also works for the company. “They would work full time during the day, and then at night, they would come home and just put stamps and labels envelopes while sitting in front of the TV,” she said.

Today, with the help of technology and staff, the business can produce 400,000 pieces of mail daily and serves multiple SCV-based companies, such as LBW Insurance, Scorpion and Schlick Art, as well as others across the nation.

Jill has also been involved in many community organizations and has received multiple community awards for her philanthropic efforts, such as the Silver Spur Award for Community Service from the College of the Canyons Foundation, Volunteer of the Year by the Michael Hoefflin Foundation and a nomination by COC, the Michael Hoefflin Foundation and the Child and Family Center for SCV Woman of the Year.

The city of Santa Clarita and Los Angeles County also recognized Mellady Direct Marketing on Friday.