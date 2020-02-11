Women’s Conference returns to SCV

College of the Canyons has announced the return of its annual Women’s Conference to take place on March 21 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Dr. Dianne G. Van Hook University Center.

“This year’s conference will bring together exciting and diverse sessions for our attendees,” Rian Medlin, director of human resources, higher education at COC, said in a news release.

Rene Callahan, from the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center, is this year’s keynote speaker. She specializes in hematology, oncology and internal medicine, according to the COC news release.

The presenters and breakout sessions will encapsulate the conference’s theme “Empowered Women: Health, Wellness, and Balance.”

According to the COC news release, workshops throughout the conference will discuss a wide range of topics including: before and after marriage: the legal side of things; caring for aging family members; everyday self-defense; healthy eating on a budget and more.

At the conference, local women-owned businesses will be present selling jewelry and self-defense items. Gyromania will be catering the conference.

“We hope to see women bringing family members and friends and enjoy a wonderful day of information, inspiration and motivation,” said a Women’s Conference news release.

To attend the conference, tickets are $35 to the public and $20 for students and COC staff. Tickets include access to all the activities at the event, breakfast and a raffle ticket, the news release said.

Seating is limited, so registering for the event in advance is recommended.

“We hope our attendees leave feeling recharged and empowered to bring health, wellness and balance to the rest of 2020 and beyond,” said Medlin.

For more information and to register, visit the event’s web page or contact the Women’s Conference event desk at 661-362-3426.