Workshop for families with children affected by cancer

To help families affected by cancer, Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is partnering with the Little Green Monster project on Saturday to host a free workshop that helps parents and children talk about cancer and its effects.

The workshop is scheduled to take place at Henry Mayo Fitness and Health, 24525 Town Center Drive, from 9-11 a.m.

“It is a couple hours where children can be around others who are dealing with similar experiences,” said Charmine B. Navarro, program director at Henry Mayo Fitness and Health. “We have a large population of cancer patients in the Santa Clarita Valley, so we try to create as many resources as we can.”

The program is geared for children between the ages of 2 and 13, according to Navarro.

At the event, there will be a reading of Sharon Chappell’s book “Little Green Monster: Cancer Magic” and a workshop, led by Terri Verner, where the children can create their own “little green monster.”

Chappell is a breast cancer survivor and first started this program in Orange County.

“‘(Little Green Monster: Cancer Magic)’ engages imagination and creative expression to open communication and support emotional well-being with children and their families during the cancer journey,” said the Little Green Monster website.

“The story celebrates the joy of everyday moments that families spend together while enduring difficult times,” the website added.

According to Navarro, bringing this program to the SCV was a step in the right direction considering how many families are affected by cancer in this area.

“For families who are affected by someone who is experiencing cancer, they do not always have the resources to work through what they are going through,” said Navarro. “We give kids the outlet to have a conversation with someone who will understand what they are going through.”

For more information, call 818-822-8553. To register for the event, visit henrymayo.com/class-events.