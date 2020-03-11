American Cancer Society seeks sponsors to support SCV’s 2020 Relay For Life

The American Cancer Society (ACS) invites local businesses to sponsor the 22nd Relay For Life of Santa Clarita Valley, scheduled 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on May 2 at Central Park. The event is expected to attract more than 4,000 participants dedicated to honoring those whose lives have been touched by cancer while raising much-needed funds to defeat cancer as well as support those in the midst of treatment for cancer.

This year’s presenting sponsor, UCLA Health, is joined by platinum sponsor Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital. Hello Auto Group is the stage sponsor.

Sponsors help save lives while offering a worthwhile team-building experience for their staff and customers. Sponsorships begin at just $500 and feature a variety of promotional benefits to the sponsoring organization. The deadline to sponsor and ensure inclusion in marketing materials is March 20.

Over the past 21 years, the local community has raised nearly $8 million to support cancer research and services for patients and their families through the Relay For Life of Santa Clarita. Using funds raised through events like Relay For Life, the American Cancer Society provides free rides to cancer patients’ treatment appointments, places to stay when treatment is delivered far from home, a helpline answered live 24/7, and more.

For more information about becoming a sponsor, contact the American Cancer Society at [email protected] or call 661-298-0886, option 3.