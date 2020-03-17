CIF State says no current changes for spring postseason events

The CIF State, as well as all 10 Section commissioners, met as a group on Tuesday to discuss the impact of COVID-19 on the spring sports season at the annual spring meeting.

In a news release, the CIF said that it had no plans to alter the schedule for postseason events for spring sports. Because the current situation is so fluid, the CIF State and the Section commissioners will meet again on April 3.

The group will take into consideration recommendations from federal, state and local government agencies to decide the best course of action.

“The CIF will continue to work with our schools and school districts with the health and well-being of student-athletes and school communities as our priority,” said CIF Executive Director Ron Nocetti.

Two state events that attract SCV athletes every year are the state track and field meet and the state swim meet.

The CIF State track and field prelims and finals are scheduled for May 29-30 at Buchanan High School in Clovis. The swim and dive championships are set for May 15-16 at the Clovis Olympic Swim Complex at Clovis West High School.

The William S. Hart Union High School District has canceled spring sports until April 30.