Community: Education in brief

Sarah Paulding of Canyon Country named to Cedarville dean’s honor list

CEDARVILLE, Ohio — Sarah Paulding of Canyon Country was named to the Cedarville University dean’s honor list for the fall 2019 semester. This recognition required Paulding to maintain a 3.75 grade-point average for the semester while taking a minimum of 12 credit hours.

2 SCV students named to UW-Madison fall dean’s list

MADISON, Wis. — The University of Wisconsin-Madison has recognized two local students named to the dean’s list for the fall semester of the 2019-20 academic year.

Earning the honor were Melanie Yadgar, a Canyon Country native in the university’s College of Engineering, and Valencia native Nicole Whitehead, a student in the School of Human Ecology.

Students who achieve at a high level academically are recognized by the dean at the close of each semester. To be eligible for the dean’s list, students must complete a minimum of 12 graded degree credits in that semester. Each university school or college sets its own grade-point average requirements for students to be eligible to receive the distinction.