Daylight Saving Time returns tomorrow

Most of the country will lose an hour of sleep due to the return of daylight saving time, since individuals will need to set their clock an hour ahead tomorrow morning.

At 2 a.m., manual clocks should be changed from 1:59 a.m. to 3 a.m. Setting your clock ahead an hour before going to bed tonight will help ensure you are operating under DST tomorrow morning.

All states, except Hawaii and Arizona, will observe DST until Nov. 1.

This seasonal time change measure is done to coincide with the warmer months. The sun will both rise and set later in the day, compared to the day before DST began.