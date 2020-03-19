Deputies respond to reports of robbery in Newhall

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff's deputies respond to reports of a robbery in Newhall on Thursday, March 19, 2020. Bobby Block

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to reports of a robbery and followed a vehicle through Newhall on Thursday night. 

Deputies attempted to make a black sedan car yield that was believed to be tied to the robbery around 8:30 p.m. near Lyons Avenue and Chiquella Lane. 

Deputies were attempting to detain two (suspects) as of approximately 8:30 p.m., according to Sgt. Matt Bengtson of the SCV Sheriff’s Station.  

This is a breaking news story and additional information will be released as it becomes available. 

Advertisement

Tammy Murga

Tammy Murga

Tammy Murga covers city hall and business for The Signal. She joined in the summer of 2018, previously working in Northern California as an assistant editor and reporter for the Lake County Record-Bee. In 2016, she graduated from Mount Saint Mary's University, Los Angeles. Have a story tip? Message her on Twitter or at [email protected]

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS