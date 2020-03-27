Dick Ramirez | Who’s He Talking About?

Subscribe to Print
Email News Brief
Contact Us
Our Story
Departments & Staff
Internships
FAQ
User Account Support
Circulation & Delivery Support
Obituaries and Memories
Privacy Policy
Comment Policy
Advertise
Classified Ads
Media Sponsorships
Community Relations
Archives
E-Edition
Event Calendar
Obituaries
Home
News
Decision 2020
Crime Center
Fire Watch
Earthquake Center
Weather Center
e-Edition
Archives
Coronavirus
Crime
Education
Environment
Fire Watch
Politics/Govt
Weather
Lyons Avenue collision sends two to the hospital
2 hours ago
Chiquita Canyon landfill: feedback sought for community health survey
3 hours ago
Coronavirus: Santa Clarita Transit reduces trips outside SCV
3 hours ago
Number of cases in the SCV rises to 27
4 hours ago
Sports
High School
Baseball
Basketball
Cross Country
Football
Golf
Soccer
Softball
Tennis
Track & Field
Volleyball
Wrestling
College
Pro Sports
SCV Alumni
Business
Business Journal
Community
Arts & Culture
Community Events
Community Stories
Food & Entertainment
Veterans
Listen to KHUG 97.5 FM
Obituaries
Community Stories
Faith & Religion
Health and Lifestyle
History
Home
Pets
Seniors
Veterans
Graphics company creates and distributes signs of hope amid COVID-19 fears
23 hours ago
Henry Mayo to host two blood drives
March 25, 2020
Kaiser to temporarily close some SCV medical offices
March 25, 2020
County’s mental health video series discusses anxiety, change amid COVID-19
March 25, 2020
Opinion
Columnists
Letters to the Editor
Editorials
Reader Polls
Submit to The Signal
Food & Entertainment
Arts & Culture
Charity Events
Events
Family Fun
Food
Movies
Music
Carl Kanowsky: The World of Pinot Noir
March 26, 2020
‘Life Could Be A Dream’ takes the stage this summer
March 23, 2020
Castaic Food Pantry receives donation from Universal
March 23, 2020
Holocaust survivor, Anne Frank’s stepsister, visits the SCV
March 22, 2020
Video + Podcasts
Special Sections
Sunday Signal
Home
News
Decision 2020
Crime Center
Fire Watch
Earthquake Center
Weather Center
e-Edition
Archives
Coronavirus
Crime
Education
Environment
Fire Watch
Politics/Govt
Weather
Lyons Avenue collision sends two to the hospital
2 hours ago
Chiquita Canyon landfill: feedback sought for community health survey
3 hours ago
Coronavirus: Santa Clarita Transit reduces trips outside SCV
3 hours ago
Number of cases in the SCV rises to 27
4 hours ago
Sports
High School
Baseball
Basketball
Cross Country
Football
Golf
Soccer
Softball
Tennis
Track & Field
Volleyball
Wrestling
College
Pro Sports
SCV Alumni
Business
Business Journal
Community
Arts & Culture
Community Events
Community Stories
Food & Entertainment
Veterans
Listen to KHUG 97.5 FM
Obituaries
Community Stories
Faith & Religion
Health and Lifestyle
History
Home
Pets
Seniors
Veterans
Graphics company creates and distributes signs of hope amid COVID-19 fears
23 hours ago
Henry Mayo to host two blood drives
March 25, 2020
Kaiser to temporarily close some SCV medical offices
March 25, 2020
County’s mental health video series discusses anxiety, change amid COVID-19
March 25, 2020
Opinion
Columnists
Letters to the Editor
Editorials
Reader Polls
Submit to The Signal
Food & Entertainment
Arts & Culture
Charity Events
Events
Family Fun
Food
Movies
Music
Carl Kanowsky: The World of Pinot Noir
March 26, 2020
‘Life Could Be A Dream’ takes the stage this summer
March 23, 2020
Castaic Food Pantry receives donation from Universal
March 23, 2020
Holocaust survivor, Anne Frank’s stepsister, visits the SCV
March 22, 2020
Video + Podcasts
Special Sections
Sunday Signal
Home
News
Decision 2020
Crime Center
Fire Watch
Earthquake Center
Weather Center
e-Edition
Archives
Coronavirus
Crime
Education
Environment
Fire Watch
Politics/Govt
Weather
Lyons Avenue collision sends two to the hospital
2 hours ago
Chiquita Canyon landfill: feedback sought for community health survey
3 hours ago
Coronavirus: Santa Clarita Transit reduces trips outside SCV
3 hours ago
Number of cases in the SCV rises to 27
4 hours ago
Sports
High School
Baseball
Basketball
Cross Country
Football
Golf
Soccer
Softball
Tennis
Track & Field
Volleyball
Wrestling
College
Pro Sports
SCV Alumni
Business
Business Journal
Community
Arts & Culture
Community Events
Community Stories
Food & Entertainment
Veterans
Listen to KHUG 97.5 FM
Obituaries
Community Stories
Faith & Religion
Health and Lifestyle
History
Home
Pets
Seniors
Veterans
Graphics company creates and distributes signs of hope amid COVID-19 fears
23 hours ago
Henry Mayo to host two blood drives
March 25, 2020
Kaiser to temporarily close some SCV medical offices
March 25, 2020
County’s mental health video series discusses anxiety, change amid COVID-19
March 25, 2020
Opinion
Columnists
Letters to the Editor
Editorials
Reader Polls
Submit to The Signal
Food & Entertainment
Arts & Culture
Charity Events
Events
Family Fun
Food
Movies
Music
Carl Kanowsky: The World of Pinot Noir
March 26, 2020
‘Life Could Be A Dream’ takes the stage this summer
March 23, 2020
Castaic Food Pantry receives donation from Universal
March 23, 2020
Holocaust survivor, Anne Frank’s stepsister, visits the SCV
March 22, 2020
Video + Podcasts
Special Sections
Sunday Signal
Dick Ramirez | Who’s He Talking About?
Signal Contributor
1 min ago
1 min ago
No Comments
Letters to the Editor
A quote for these times:
He don’t know what he don’t know!
Dick Ramirez
Valencia
Advertisement
Signal Contributor
Related To This Story
Lois Eisenberg | Wearing a Mask
6 mins ago
READ MORE ➞
John Boston | On Mormons, Families and Werewolves
8 mins ago
READ MORE ➞
Stephen Maseda | Support Your Local Restaurants
March 26, 2020
READ MORE ➞
Steve Petzold | County Should Cancel Tax Penalty
March 26, 2020
READ MORE ➞
Melvin J. Chikato | The Up Side of the Coronavirus?
March 26, 2020
READ MORE ➞
Eric Goldin | Some People Are Worth Melting For
March 26, 2020
READ MORE ➞
Latest NEWS
Lyons Avenue collision sends two to the hospital
2 hours ago
READ MORE ➞
Chiquita Canyon landfill: feedback sought for community health survey
3 hours ago
READ MORE ➞
Coronavirus: Santa Clarita Transit reduces trips outside SCV
3 hours ago
READ MORE ➞