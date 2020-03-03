Henry Mayo hosts events for National Nutrition Month

Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital is planning to host three events during National Nutrition Month (March), to encourage Santa Clarita residents to eat healthy.

“National Nutrition Month is a nutrition education and information campaign conducted every March by the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics,” said a Henry Mayo news release. “The campaign focuses attention on the importance of making informed food choices and developing sound eating and physical activity habits.”

In the United States, one-third of adults are obsese and approximately 17% of children between the ages of 2 and 19 are, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services website.

Obesity has been linked to adult chronic disease such as hypertension and type-2 diabetes, the HSS website adds.

Saturday, March 7: National Nutrition Month celebration

At the National Nutrition Month celebration, Henry Mayo Community Education and Fitness Center staff will be quizzing visitors on their nutrition knowledge. There will be a wheel that visitors can spin to win prizes.

The free event will take place in the mall’s food court from noon to 5 p.m. It is open to the public.

Westfield Valencia Town Center is located at 24201 W. Valencia Blvd, Valencia.

Wednesday, March 18: Facebook Live with Henry Mayo dietitians

The community can ask Henry Mayo dietitians questions pertaining to nutrition from the comfort of their own home with the scheduled live stream led by Henry Mayo.

It is scheduled from 11:30 a.m. to noon, on the Henry Mayo Hospital Facebook page.

“They will focus on the theme of ‘eating together,’ and will discuss how healthy food choices can influence those around you,” said the news release.

The live event can be found at facebook.com/HenryMayoHospital.

Tuesday, March 24: Pop-up class on healthy eating

In the Henry Mayo Fitness and Health’s Community Education classroom, a special course is being held to discuss a variety of nutrition-related topics. It is scheduled 6-7 p.m.

“Topics will include meal planning, quick meal ideas, and tips to help families eat healthy together,” the news release said.

Henry Mayo Fitness and Health is located at 24525 Town Center Drive, Valencia.