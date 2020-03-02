How hearing aids can help prevent dementia

Kevin Bolder, AuD, Audiology Associates



Researchers found that hearing loss affects how quickly and severely dementia progresses. Fortunately, correcting the loss of hearing with hearing aids can possibly prevent the effects of cognitive decline. Learn more about the role hearing aids have in maintaining optimal brain function.

Improved brain function

In a study of first-time hearing aid users, hearing aids helped brain function in multiple ways. Before they started wearing hearing aids, participants took behavioral and cognitive tests to measure their hearing, memory, and processing speed. After using hearing aids for six months, the group took the same tests and saw the following results:

Improved memory

Improved speech processing

Greater ease of listening

Reduced mental strain

Straining to hear conversations is a common symptom of hearing loss. Continual stress on the brain to process sounds pulls resources away from other parts of the brain, reducing memory. If this strain continues, your brain could stop being able to conduct these functions altogether, allowing dementia to set in. Wearing hearing aids makes it easier to listen and limits brain strain, enhancing memory and brain functioning.

Prevent social isolation

When people cannot process the sounds around them, they tend to avoid social situations. This isolation is a leading cause of dementia because their cognitive functions are not being used and deteriorate quicker. The wearing of hearing aids can help you participate in the conversation again.

Get your hearing checked

Only a small percentage of people with hearing loss wear hearing aids, but they’re an important tool that will improve your ability to hear and provide long-term benefits. If you believe you have hearing loss, schedule a hearing test and take the necessary steps towards improved cognitive function and better hearing.

