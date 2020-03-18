Real-time L.A. County COVID-19 map from Pepperdine

The Homeland Security Advisory Council at Pepperdine University’s School of Public Policy ([email protected]) has published real-time SALUS maps, in Spanish and English, for the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Los Angeles County. The interactive maps contain:

  • LAUSD Grab and Go Food Centers
  • Elderly Nutrition Programs
  • Higher Education Institutions that have or have not transitioned to online-only delivery
  • Confirmed COVID-19 cases in Los Angeles County, California, the United States, and globally

The English map is embedded below. Para ver el mapa en español, haga clic aquí.

