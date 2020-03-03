What to Expect from the 2020 Masters

The first major golf championship of the year will be an exciting time for golf fans everywhere, with the 84th edition of the annual Masters tournament in April. Held in Augusta, Georgia, the event will see the best that the sport has to offer competing to win the coveted green jacket and the multi-million dollar prize money.

With this massive event comes interest from top betting sites, where any golf fan can place their bets on who will come out on top in one of America’s most prestigious sporting events.

While the 2020 Masters won’t shake things up from the usual format, history has taught us to expect the unexpected when it comes to these kinds of competitions that involve the calibre of golfers found here.

Competitors

Running from April 6th – 12th, the annual Masters Tournament is an invitation-only where those that compete are specially chosen based on their performance in the run-up to the event. In the spirit of its early establishment, the Masters is one of the few tournaments in golf to invite those that win the most renowned amateur competitions.

The winners of previous Masters are expected to return for the event, with 2019’s winner Tiger Woods looking to defend his green jacket – something he’ll want to keep as it was his first major win in 11 years. Patrick Reed, Jordan Spieth and two-time winner Bubba Watson are expected to be some of the favourites among the line-up.

Current US and British Open champions, Gary Woodland and Shane Lowry are also expected to compete, while American amateur champion Andy Ogletree and British Amateur champion James Sugrue will be sure to shake things up.

There are also big names who missed out on last year’s Masters but will return again thanks to a successful 2019 period. These include players such as Justin Rose, Danny Willett and Sergio García.

Augusta

Deep in the heart of Georgia, the Augusta National Golf Club and its 18-hole course have been used every year since the tournament’s beginning in 1934.

Unlike some golf tournaments in America and around the world, the Masters Tournament is a men’s only event, with no similar competition for women or any planned merging of the genders for the competition in the near future.

The club itself is very exclusive, with its members allowed to play on the course being invitees only. The process for members of the public to attend the event is only through entering themselves into a prize draw, conducted in July after the tournament ends. Those lucky enough to attend are to expect what’s often referred to as ‘Disney land for adults’.

There are many traditions that the club has upheld throughout its long history as host of the Masters Tournament. The tradition of the green jacket began in 1949, with the winner able to take it away and return it whenever they see fit within their year as the holder. On top of this, Augusta National Golf Club is famous for its pimento cheese spread sandwiches, available for as little as $1.50.