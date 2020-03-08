When we go green for the fun of it

It’s almost time to don your green or get pinched as St. Patrick’s Day is just around the corner.

Though we’re a few thousand miles away from Ireland, that doesn’t mean we can’t celebrate with them.

Castaic resident Wendy Ruiz and her family are avid supporters of what they consider “Leprechaun Day,” a tradition they began when her oldest was in preschool.

“My son found out about St. Patrick’s Day when he was in his first year of school, and since then, the leprechauns have come to terrorize our house every year,” Ruiz said, chuckling. “They leave glitter everywhere they go and often leave clues towards their pot of gold.”

Now, all three of her children are eager for March 17, when they can hunt for the gold, which are really chocolate coins.

Here in the Santa Clarita Valley, many are also celebrating in a more traditional American fashion.

Metro Creative

It’s My St. Patrick’s Day Party at Pocock Brewing Company

Join Pocock in welcoming in two new St. Patrick’s Day-themed beers, as well as an expanded outdoor beer garden with a second bar on Saturday, March 14.

“We’ll have three live (Irish) bands during the course of the day and food trucks doing an Irish fare,” said Todd Tisdell, a partner of Pocock. “It always gets a great turnout, and it’s a good time.”

In addition to the return of the Mahna Mahna Imperial Red beer, which is an Irish red, Pocock will be releasing what they call an Irish coffee beer, which is an Imperial coffee stout aged in Jameson barrels, Tisdell added.

The event is open to all ages and free of charge.

The event is scheduled from noon to 10 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, at Pocock, located at 24907 Ave. Tibbitts, Suite B, in Valencia. For more information, visit bit.ly/32OeCbH or call 661-775-4899.

Daryl Goldes of the Scoil Rince Daryl Rose school of dance introduces her Irish dancing students, (L-R) Shannon Botkin, 11, Kayley Gunning, 8, and Hannah Botkin, 11, at the 41st Annual St. Patrick’s Day Dinner Dance at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in Newhall on Saturday. Nikolas Samuels/The Signal

American Legion Post 507’s annual St. Patrick’s Day Dinner Dance

The American Legion Auxiliary is hosting its annual St. Patrick’s Day, complete with dinner and dancing.

Attendees can enjoy live music by Travelin’ Band featuring John Davis, a John Fogerty tribute band, while eating a traditional corn beef and cabbage dinner, according to Michelle Henry, a member of the Auxiliary.

Tickets are $25 and include dinner, while proceeds will benefit the Girls State, which is the Auxiliary’s experiential learning program that is committed to developing young women as future leaders, and help fund their annual camp, where they learn about patriotism, Henry added.

The event is scheduled from 5-11 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, at The American Legion Post 507, located at 24527 Spruce St., No. 1703, in Newhall. For more information, visit bit.ly/2Tymj1H or call 661-259-7507.

Metro Creative

St. Patrick’s Day Pre-Party at Brewery Draconum

While St. Patrick’s Day may fall on Tuesday, Brewery Draconum is celebrating early with a pre-party.

“We aren’t doing as much as we have in the past, as it is a ‘pre’-party the actual holiday falls on a Tuesday and for us, that’s unfortunate, as we are always closed Tuesdays,” owner Ben Law said. “That being said, that Saturday before, we will have food specials, a beer release and have a live Irish band.”

In addition to the brewery’s traditional holiday specials, such as the Baltic Porter Creme Brûlée and the Draconum Reuben, that are expected to return, as well as some new treats, expect the release of Reddy or Knot, a dry Irish red ale, Law added.

Food specials include a corned beef reuben sandwich with house-made thousand islands, house-made corned beef, Swiss cheese and sauerkraut on fresh, marble-rye bread, as well as a twice-baked, loaded potato with broccoli, sautéed onions and garlic corned beef topped with Irish cheddar with a side salad.

Those who stick around until 7 p.m. can also enjoy some traditional Irish music by Oxalis.

The event is scheduled from noon to 11 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, at Brewery Draconum, located at 24407 Main St. in Newhall. For more information, visit bit.ly/3awtxKx or call 661-568-9160.

Jose Jimenez, left, and Dottie Healy dance to Irish songs at the St. Patrick’s Day celebration at the Santa Clarita Valley Senior Center on Friday. Dan Watson/The Signal

Peacock and the Feathers at Chuys’ Stevenson Ranch

As one of the few locations hosting an event on the actual holiday, this celebration is a must-attend.

Join Chuys’ for live music by Peacock and the Feathers on the patio at 7 p.m., as well as drink and food specials going on all day long.

The event is open to all ages and free of charge.

cThe event is scheduled from 7-11 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17, at Chuy’s Mesquite Broiler, located at 25289 The Old Road in Stevenson Ranch. For more information, visit bit.ly/2TCyTwN or call 661-288-1022.