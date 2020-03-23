Why Your Business Should Start Using iCloud Email

Deciding on the best email provider for your business may seem like a hard task.

We’re here to tell you this isn’t a hard decision to make and you should be using iCloud email!

To help convince you, we’ve outlined the top reasons as to why your business should be using iCloud email as their email provider.

You Can Access Your Email Anywhere at Anytime

With iCloud email, you will be able to access your messages on your Apple devices or even on the web if you’re not currently using an Apple device. Since iCloud email is very versatile, this is useful if you need to send messages from any shared device or computer.

This can also come in handy if you need to send and receive messages while you’re on the road.

Just log into your account on icloud.com and select the mail icon. You will then instantly have access to your messages and contacts if you allowed iCloud to sync them. Overall, iCloud email is great if you’re always on the go, work outside of the office, or need to access your email when you’re away from your desk in an instant.

You Can Let Everyone Know You’re Away and Even Customize The Message

If you’re taking a vacation or out of the office for a day, you may want to set an away message to tell people that you’re away. This auto-response can be set through the iCloud mail webpage and will only take a few seconds.

To set your away message, proceed to your iCloud mail on the website. Select the gear in the top right corner of the webpage. Scroll down to preferences and then select the vacation icon.

You can then set your away message. You can even set up certain rules for emails with different domains. A great way to use this is to set an away message for your in-house office team and then another one for clients and those that work outside of the office.

iCloud Email Can Help You Avoid Spam Easily

With your iCloud email address, you can create an alias that will send and receive emails from another address, connected to your original iCloud email address. These emails will be sent and received through your initial iCloud account.

To do this go to the iCloud email preferences and select add an alias. You can choose up to 3 alias per email account.

A great way to use this feature to protect against spam is to set up an account to have spam directly sent to. This will help you to avoid getting spam to your initial business email.

You Can Unsubscribe From Unwanted Email Lists in Just a Few Clicks

One of the best features of iCloud email is that it allows you to unsubscribe from email lists in only a few clicks.

This makes it easy to clean up your inbox while making it simple to unsubscribe from unwanted emails.

You can do so by setting your spam filters to block the domain of the email list. Also, your mail is smart enough to recognize when you’re receiving emails from an unwanted sender. When this happens it will begin to filter these to spam automatically.

Two-Factor Authentication Means a Higher Level of Security

In your business email, you’ll have some important things and even some confidential items that you don’t want to fall into the hands of others.

One way to protect against hackers or just those trying to get into your email to compromise your data you can set up two-factor authentication.

Since iCloud is connected to your Apple devices it will offer two-factor authentication through your Apple account. This is different from other services that will send you a text whenever your account is being accessed.

When you or someone else tries to log into your iCloud email your phone will receive an alert with a code. This code must be entered into the device trying to access the account. If the code isn’t entered then the person attempting to log in will be denied and won’t have access to your business account.

Apple Doesn’t Look at Your Email Like Other Big Email Providers Do

One of the main reasons people usually choose iCloud email as their preferred business email is because Apple won’t look at your messages with automated algorithms. This means there is more privacy when using iCloud email.

This means you don’t have to worry about companies snooping around your business email without you knowing.

Another upside is that Apple won’t dig through your account for information either, which can be a big issue with other email providers. This feature is one that a lot of businesses love and they feel an extra layer of protection since Apple won’t be snooping.

Now You Know Why Your Business Should Start Using iCloud Email

If you were on the fence about switching your business over to iCloud email, we hope we’ve convinced you to do so.

There are many benefits to having your business use iCloud email as their email provider.

From ensuring that Apple won’t look at your data and mine it, to making your email very secure, and even making it easy to filter spam and unsubscribe from unwanted emails, iCloud is notably the best choice for any email provider.

