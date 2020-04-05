5 Reasons to Perform Background Checks

The success and reputation of your company depend on the personality and skills of your workforce. As a business manager, you are interested in hiring workers with the right skills, talent, and qualifications to provide the best services for your customers.

Well, getting the best workers to hire does not end here. You must conduct a background check before you can pen them down.

In this article, we discuss some five reasons why you should perform a background check for your candidates as a business owner.

Know your candidates

Ideally, every job seeker only reveals the positive side of them when applying for a job. They will only provide information that they feel is necessary for the job. So, instead of asking the candidate, the “tell us more about yourself” question, you can hire someone to find out more about their background.

If you conduct a background check, you learn more about the candidate and make the right decisions before you can hire them. With a background check report on a candidate, you make your interview process swift. It becomes easier to pick the right candidates that can add some value to your workforce.

Establish authenticity in their resumes

Most candidates, according to this article on background checks, are likely to provide wrong information on their resume to land the job. It is not easy to find out if the candidate you are about to employ did not lie on their resume or CV without performing a background check on them.

If you want to find out if the candidate is not lying, you can contact their previous employers and ask them about the candidate. Follow up on the references they provide and ensure you get all the background information about the individual. Ask around to find out if the job seeker is qualified to join your staff.

Legal compliance

The local and federal government has set precise regulation on performing background checks for all candidates. Hiring people may be a one-time activity in your company, so you must ensure you comply with the labor laws to avoid getting in trouble with the authorities.

You can hire an expert background check company to collect information about the candidate. These companies will notify the candidate about any issues on your behalf, ensuring you are always on the right side of the law. Note that performing a background check on individuals without their consent is contrary to the law in some states.

Increase work experience and productivity

Performing a routine background check on your candidate before you can hire them ensures you get qualified and experienced staff. Employees with the right skills bring experience in the workplace. They ensure your labor productivity is high so that you achieve your business ROI.

Also, with a background check program, you are more likely to attract qualified candidates whenever you advertise a job vacancy in your company.

Reduce the risk of fraud and theft

Employee theft, fraud, and other forms of illegal activities can cost the business a lot of money. You want to ensure whoever is joining your workforce is morally upright and suitable for the job. It is a bit challenging to establish how the candidate will behave once they become part of your staff. However, this does not mean you should ignore performing a background check on them.

You cannot trust your intuitive feelings and personal judgments when hiring. You must rely on some background information before you give the job to the candidate, and the best way to do this is to conduct a background check.

Final thought

Ultimately, performing a background check on all candidates is vital to ensuring that you only hire qualified individuals for your company. Performing a background check protects your employees, clients, and company from candidates that are not fit to join your workforce.