Jim Martin | Perils of Ignoring Science

Re: Lynn Wright, letters to the editor, April 10.

The Signal did a service by publishing this item. It correctly points to some of the misinformation that often appears when people ignore science.

What is missing in all the discussion is the cause of climate change and the simple solution. The cause is we pay for extraction and delivery of fossil carbon fuel, but we do not pay for the pollution coming out the exhaust. The fix is to add a fee to extraction of fossil fuel and pay everyone a dividend with the money collected. H.R. 763 does that and should be passed quickly. Delay, as with COVID-19, will lead to disaster.

Jim Martin

Huntington Beach