Phyllis Walker | Thanks to Signal, Front-Line Workers

I would like to take this opportunity to let The Signal and staff know how much I appreciate all of your efforts in keeping the community informed with important up-to-date information regarding COVID-19 and ways to cope during these most difficult times. Also, my heartfelt thanks and gratitude to our health care providers who are on the front line as they give so much of themselves to care for those affected by this horrific disease.

With the city, county and state’s actions and communication to keep everyone regularly informed of this pandemic, plus the resilience of the residents, we will continue to rise to changing occasions and adapt to the situation.

Again, thanks for your contribution to our community as we continue social distancing and other requirements that will eventually conquer this coronavirus invasion.

Phyllis Walker

Santa Clarita