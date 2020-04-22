Retirement cruise moves local

Submitted by Carole Cliffe

A long-awaited retirement cruise of the Danube River of Eastern Europe was interrupted by the virus outbreak. On March 17, these teachers were anticipating having a delightful St. Patrick’s birthday celebration for one of their colleagues aboard the Viking ship in Budapest. That didn’t happen, trip canceled.

The birthday gal, Julie Witter, (born on March 17) of Canyon Springs Elementary School, was to be honored. Just as these teachers have taught their students to make the best of difficult circumstances, they did so themselves.

Courtesy photo

Those surprising Julie Witter included, from left, Sharly Fuller, Canyon Springs teacher; Patty Fitzpatrick, Canyon Springs teacher, and her granddaughter Mary; Carole Cliffe, retiree from Fair Oaks Elementary; Olive Johnson, nurse; and Valerie Thompson, retiree from Pinetree Elementary.

These energetic, fun-filled teachers, now grandmas, put together a Belated Budapest Birthday Blast, which looked like a masquerade party with a St. Patrick’s Day theme — masks, horns, balloons, party favors, using social distancing in the Sand Canyon location.

These adventuresome gals take The Signal on their travels. Who would have thought this trip would end up in Canyon Country? As we all are finding out there’s no place like home. Stay safe, stay healthy, stay creative!

