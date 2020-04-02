Ted Aquaro | An Arbitrary Closure

Editor’s note: The following letter was received before it was announced that gun stores would be allowed to remain open.

Sheriff Alex Villanueva has arbitrarily ordered gun shops closed. People are panicked and are seeking ways to protect their families and property.

Anyone who is informed knows you can’t walk into a gun store and purchase a gun and then walk out with it. There is a background check and a waiting period.

This is just another anti-gun move by our county government. Gun stores have been deemed non-essential businesses but sex shops are not on his hit list. You are free to buy all the sex toys you wish but you cannot purchase a gun, which is your constitutional right.

Ted Aquaro

Valencia