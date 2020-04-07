Ways older adults can stay healthy and safe

Life has gotten significantly harder for approximately 6 million Californians age 65 and older, as Gov. Gavin Newsom continues to urge them to stay home to protect themselves from the coronavirus.

And, though public health officials agree that self-isolation and social distancing are extremely important now more than ever, especially as many reports released identified that the U.S. is about to see the worst of the virus in the coming week, they also worry about the toll it can take on seniors’ well-being.

That being said, there are still a number of ways to stay healthy while still following safety guidelines.

In fact, the World Health Organization has launched a #HealthyAtHome challenge to promote the different ways you can look after your physical and mental health during these challenging times.

Studies show staying active is good for your mind as well as your body. Exercises seniors can do while self-isolating include the overhead arm raise. Courtesy of National Institutes of Health, Go4Life

Exercise

Staying home means many of us are sitting down more than we usually would.

Taking a short break by simply doing three to four minutes of light-intensity physical movement, such as walking or stretching, can help to ease your muscles and improve blood circulation, according to the WHO. The WHO recommends healthy adults do at least 30 minutes of physical activity each day.

And, while going to the gym or workout class isn’t an option right now, there are still a number of online workout options available, so you can find one that works for you.

The National Institute on Aging has an exercise campaign called Go4Life that includes online video workouts, while streaming platforms like Netflix offer dozens of workout shows you can access.

For more information on Go4Life, visit go4life.nia.nih.gov.

Courtesy of World Health Organization, #HealthyAtHome

Get outside

If workout videos aren’t your thing, you can also get outside for a healthy dose of fresh air.

Don a face mask and go for a walk around your neighborhood. Just be sure to remain 6 feet away from others, avoid touching your face or surfaces, and wash your hands once you return.

Gardening or exercising in your yard, if you have one, are also good options.

It’s important for seniors to stay active, especially during times of stress. Courtesy of Metro Creative

Eat right

If all else fails, making sure you stick to a healthy diet can certainly help, as giving your body the right nutrients can help you stay energized.

Eat foods that are rich in fiber, vitamins, minerals and other nutrients — fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean protein and low-fat dairy — while limiting foods that are high in processed sugars, saturated and trans fats, and salt, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Water is also an important factor, so remember to stay hydrated as well.

Courtesy of World Health Organization, #HealthyAtHome