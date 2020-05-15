CHP seeking suspect in wrong-way driving after pursuit

A high-speed pursuit on Interstate 5 ended in Castaic after California Highway Patrol officers followed a wrong-way driver on Friday night.

Reports came in of a female driver who was driving over the speed limit on the 5 freeway just before 8 p.m. in the Antelope Valley. The incident soon turned into a pursuit after the driver failed to yield in a speed stop as the suspect drove more than 100 mph at one point, said CHP Officer Stephan Brandt.

The driver sped southbound on the 5 freeway’s northbound lanes at one point, according to officials.

The driver exited on Parker Road in Castaic and left the vehicle near the Days Inn on Castaic Road, where CHP officer CHP officers set up a perimeter in the area in an attempt to locate the suspect, said Brandt.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies also responded to the area to assist the CHP.

This is a breaking news story and additional information will be reported as soon as it becomes available.