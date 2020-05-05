Christopher Lucero | Putting Forth the Alternative View

In the past I have been very hard on Mike Garcia, or at least I thought I was. I am well aware that politics is a very difficult pursuit. Praise to him for his willful action.

I hope that I have not alienated too many people, or Mike, for the widely (wildly?) alternative views I have sent in for publication.

I feel I can argue any point, either way, debate-team-style, and that leads me to generally go for the alternative, the point of view that was unexpressed or omitted. I happen to choose whichever is the alternative not explored locally, even what may be called unpopular or unpatriotic or rude. I hope that approach will, at a minimum, seed the thought that the world is a very gray place with many differing perspectives.

It is my hope that the alternative gets the ideas flowing in a way that incites real consideration.

I wrote on other topics, like who should pay for wildfire protection, which was undoubtedly unpopular with firefighters and their supporters or kin.

I wrote about the fallacy of “hard work” in the context of civilization’s basic impetus being the reduction of human labor and increasing safety and sanitary advancement, to extend each life incrementally.

I wrote about inequity against a conservative commentator who used a subject like homelessness to incite rage against “Sacramento politicians” (and their purported evil plots) to then tangentially argue against a change to exiting commercial property tax legislation.

I also wrote about how this May 12 election is a fool’s errand chasing a red herring, where whichever candidate wins will only win incumbency during a mostly inactive time for any newly elected representative: You know, because we are all gonna die from this teeny speck of protein in a lipid case.

I only hope that the alternative view has been useful in considering that the world is a broad-spectrum place. It requires cooperation and understanding from leadership, and managers, and workers and citizens in order to deliver a positive outcome. We all have a responsibility in that pursuit beyond our own interest.

Gordon Sumner, a member of “The Police,” wrote the following lyrics to a 1980s song called “Da Doo Doo, Do Da Daa Da Da.” You can literally, then, say that “the police have told us that…”

Poets, priests and politicians

Have words to thank for their positions

Words that scream for your submission

And no one’s jamming their transmission

‘Cos when their eloquence escapes you

Their logic ties you up and rapes you

Good will to each of the candidates in this contest. I know…that will be hard for some to accept or believe, coming from me. But, please try to believe it.

To Mike and his followers in particular, remember: The fire that melts the butter tempers the steel. (You are welcome.)

Christopher Lucero

Saugus